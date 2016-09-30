COB professor: carnival GDP impact ‘voodoo numbers’

Economist Rupert Pinder has dismissed the so-called $70 million in impact the Bahamas Junkanoo Carnival had on the gross domestic product as “voodoo numbers”.

Addressing an audience at the College of The Bahamas, the COB economics professor questioned the legitimacy of certain key financial statistics from this year’s Bahamas Junkanoo Carnival report.

After a near five-month wait, the report was released this week. It revealed that the cost of this year’s Bahamas Junkanoo Carnival was over $9.8 million, with a government subsidy of $8.1 million. The overall budget was intended to be around $7 million, $2 million less than the inaugural event, which also ran over budget.

More interestingly, the Bahamas National Festival Commission (BNFC) report projected a $70 million impact on the national gross domestic product (GDP) from carnival, which is $10 million less than last year’s estimates.

But Pinder repudiated the festival’s reported impact on GDP.

He said, “I never saw so much voodoo numbers in my life. How can a number like that add $70 million to the economy when the entire economy in 2015 grew by less than $70 million and only create $578,342 in revenue?”

To be clear, the report stated that tickets sales and other revenue totaled the $500,000 figure.

Pinder argued, “The numbers just don’t add up and it makes no sense.”

On Wednesday, he spoke at the College of The Bahamas (COB) School of Business Speaker's Corner - "The Downgrading Experience - What does it mean for The Bahamas moving forward”.

Responding to a question during the question and answer segment of that event, Pinder said, “We need to cut expenditure in the public service sector. First we need to start with the non-essential programs like the Bahamas Junkanoo Carnival. We can cut that.”



