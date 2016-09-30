World Bank partners with CEDA to fund ‘angel investor’ link

Funding to help Caribbean entrepreneurs raise capital and gain access to finance is now available through a new program formed by the World Bank Group and the Caribbean Export Development Agency (Caribbean Export). The program is called LINK-Caribbean and is funded at $1.6 million from the World Bank.

It provides investment facilitation grants to entrepreneurs seeking investment as well as non-funding activities to stimulate “angel investing.” It also supports the development of deal-flow for early-stage investors.

LINK-Caribbean is part of the World Bank Group’s Entrepreneurship Program for Innovation in the Caribbean (EPIC), a seven-year, $20 million program funded by the government of Canada that seeks to build a supportive ecosystem for high-growth and sustainable enterprises throughout the Caribbean, according to a press statement.

The program also supports the ongoing development of a structured business angel investing ecosystem in the Caribbean through the creation of a Regional Angel

Investor Network (RAIN).

“Upon joining RAIN, entrepreneurs and angel investors are able to connect and gain access to a repository of learning materials, best practice guides, sample investment documents and other relevant resources,” the statement added.

Coinvestment grants are available for entrepreneurs that are already negotiating a deal with investors, and provide supplementary funding to a maximum of $100,000 per company.

In addition, the statement said, “Investment Readiness grants are available to those firms which have investment potential. Up to $25,000 in grant funding is available to those companies to make them attractive enough for investors to make an investment.”

Executive Director of Caribbean Export Pamela Coke Hamilton said, “It is in our interest to encourage the development of a network of angels as this significantly increases the impact of angel investing which in turn influences new business development, and job creation. Through LINK-Caribbean and RAIN, we aim to accelerate the development of angel investing in the region.”



