IDB projects ‘sluggish’ 0.5% growth for Bahamas

According to the Inter-American Development Bank (IDB) September 2016 Quarterly Bulletin, the Bahamian economy remains sluggish, with only an anticipated 0.5 percent increase in GDP growth for 2016. The IDB said that growth is expected to be stable but low for the current period, as higher tourist air arrivals have not been sufficiently strong to compensate for other deficiencies within the sector.

To be clear, the IDB’s assessment is parallel to international credit rating agency’s Moody’s review of The Bahamas, which downgraded The Bahamas’ credit rating from Baa2 to Baa3 and changed the economic outlook for the country from negative to stable in August.

The IDB report also argued that despite a significant boost in revenue from value-added tax (VAT) and other taxes, government expenditure managed to still increase.

The IDB also warned about The Bahamas’ high debt-to-GDP ratio, which currently stands at 76.3 percent.

“Interest payments represented 2.1 percent of GDP for FY2015/16 and 14 percent of revenues. From internal simulations, an approximate adjustment of the primary balance by 1.9 percentage points of GDP is needed to stabilize its debt- to-GDP ratio, in the long run,” said the IDB.

Tourism

The IDB lamented the fact that although air arrivals increased by 2.2 percent for the first quarter of 2016, this was not able adequately compensate for lower occupancy and average daily room (ADR) rates, as total rooms’ revenues fell by approximately seven percent for the first four months of this year.

The softening of ADR was experienced by New Providence and Grand Bahama for the first half of 2016.

The report pointed out that there is an expectation that air arrivals would improve further as the Ministry of Tourism has recently upped its efforts by adding new connections and direct flights from Europe and the USA. Previously, Director General of Tourism Joy Jibrilu said between March and June of this year, cruise and air arrivals are trending upwards.

Still, the Central Bank of The Bahamas (CBOB) Monthly Economic and Financial Developments (MEFD) May 2016 Report reiterated that key tourism indicators have declined for the first four months of 2016.

Baha Mar

In addition to defects in tourism, the uncertainty surrounding the Baha Mar project has negatively impacted the short-term growth prospects, according to the IDB. They did, however, say that with the planned resumption of work in September, medium and long-term growth expectations are positive.

This is something that the Christie Administration has touted since August when it was announced that the $3.5 billion megaresort would be sold and completed to a world class hotel and casino operator.

On Monday, Prime Minister Perry Christie announced construction on the stalled project has restarted, while also indicating a March 2017 deadline for the opening of the casino, the casino hotel, the convention center and the gold course in phases.

However, Christie has yet to identify the buyer and operators of the resort, even though he has indicated that negotiations are ongoing with the Export-Import Bank of China and the would-be buyer.

Meanwhile outside of construction on Baha Mar, the IDB said the construction sector continues to receive an added boost from varied scaled foreign investment projects, especially within the Family Islands and Grand Bahama.

Construction Permits

Despite a delay in the Baha Mar project, the government has been promoting growth through varied scaled private capital investments, the IDB pointed out.

They said the number of construction permits issued rose for the first three months of 2016, compared with the last period.

The IDB presented a case where an increase was observed in Grand Bahama (80 versus 59) for the same period last almost 84 percent greater than the same period last year, with Grand Bahama and the Family Islands providing the greatest contribution to this growth.

“Over the current period, construction permits for the commercial and industrial segments were the largest contributors to growth. Among actual construction starts, Grand Bahama was noted to contribute the biggest percentage increase, with overall starts for the period growing by 20 percent and the corresponding value of seven percent,” said the IDB.

They added, “This improved construction activity should help to stabilize the growth rate within the period.”



