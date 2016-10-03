Energy costs inch up over Q2, still down year-over-year

The Bahamas Power and Light (BPL) fuel charge increased by 3.8 percent over the second quarter to 9.23 cents per kilowatt hour (kWh), but declined by 48.3 percent on an annual basis, according to the Central Bank of The Bahamas Quarterly Economic Review (QER) June 2016.

The regulator said the average price for both gasoline and diesel firmed by 6.8 percent and 2.7 percent, to $3.94 and $3.41 per gallon over the second quarter; while lower by 12.8 percent and 14.5 percent, respectively, since 2015.

The report pointed out that there was an increase in the domestic energy costs during the review quarter, but those costs remained lower on a year-over-year basis as a reflection of the short-term increase in international oil prices.

Meanwhile, the bank said that domestic inflation—as measured by changes in the All Bahamas Retail Price Index (RPI)— continued to be influenced by low global oil prices, and also reflected more normalized trends following the 2015 pass-through effects from the imposition of the value added tax (VAT).

“Average domestic prices declined by 0.33 percent during the second quarter, a reversal from a 2.1 percent increase in the comparative 2015 period.

“Average costs for housing, water, gas electricity and “other” fuels—which account for one-third of the index—declined by 1.5 percent, after a similar reduction in the previous year. Also linked to fuel costs, the reduction in average transportation costs was sustained at 3.7 percent,” said the bank.

The index also showed that average prices declined for restaurant and hotels, and food and non-alcoholic beverages costs, by 0.5 percent and 0.6 percent,respectively; this represents a reversal from notable upticks of 7.4 percent and 4.4 percent a year ago.

Other indices rose at a more tempered pace, according to the bank.

Those include health (1.3 percent); recreation and culture (1.1 percent); alcohol beverages, tobacco and narcotics (one percent); furnishing, household equipment and routine household maintenance (1.4 percent); communication (1.4 percent) and clothing and footwear (0.3 percent).

The report added, “Conversely the average inflation in education expenses firmed modestly to 7.3 percent.”



