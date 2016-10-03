IDB: Unemployment, bad loans continue to drag economy

The Inter-American Development Bank (IDB) has warned that double-digit unemployment and the elevated share of non-performing loans (NPLs) continue to constrain private credit borrowing in The Bahamas.

Although there was a seven percent reduction in NPLs for the first half of the year, those loans remain significantly high. The Central Bank of The Bahamas (CBOB) Monthly Economic and Financial Developments Report (MEFD) June 2016 reported that arrears in NPLs contracted by $63.2 million to $843.4 million.

In response, banks have increased their provisions for loan losses, which has made it difficult for those interested in starting up small to medium sized enterprises (SMEs). This leads to a high level of banking liquidity. The Central Bank pointed out that bank liquidity is poised to remain at robust levels, as the softness in domestic demand and sustained conservative lending practices, continue to restrain credit growth.

However, the regulator said banks are expected to remain well capitalized, thereby limiting any financial stability concerns.

The IDB echoed this fact.

“The capital adequacy ratio (CAR) remains high. The current ratio moved up to 30.9 percent or by 30 basis points. This is approximately 22 percent and 13 percent above the international and central bank targets respectively and indicates the adequate capitalization of the banking sector,” said the IDB.

According to the IDB September Quarterly 2016 Bulletin, private sector credit contracted slightly and non-performing loans remained relatively high at 14.4 percent, down from 15.3 percent in 2013/14.

Still, the report noted that total provisions for non-performing loans increased to 58.5 percent at the end of 2015 from 51.2 percent in 2014 and 39 percent in 2013.

The IDB said that the formation of the Resolve Corporation has contributed to the slight decline in the NPL portfolio.

The government created Resolve in 2014, to take over $100 million in bad commercial debt from Bank of The Bahamas (BOB).



