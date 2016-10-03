Festival commission: Carnival netted $6.3M in taxes

The Central Bank of The Bahamas said the tourism sector is poised for some increased hotel capacity over the second half of 2016, which should raise the earnings potential. However, the regulator said a partial survey covering large hotel properties on New Providence revealed lower room revenues during the first four months of the year.

“Similarly, commercial banks recorded a reduced level of foreign currency purchases from the private sector, a trend normally dominated by tourism

inflows, but in this instance also by eased construction-related activity.”

In its Quarterly Economic Review (QER) June 2016 report, the regulator stated that tourism output was stable to mildly lower during the second quarter.

“Stopover pricing indicators and foreign currency inflows recorded via the banking system pointed to lower per-visitor yields, despite growth in stopover visitor volumes, which benefited from sustained improvements in a number of key source markets,” the bank said.





Key statistics

The Central Bank pointed out that, during the review period, total visitor arrivals increased by 4.3 percent to approximately 1.6 million, in contrast to the previous year’s 3.2 percent contraction.

The report highlighted improvements in both the air and sea component of visitor arrivals.

“The growth in the high value-added air segment firmed to 3.2 percent from 1.4 percent, for a 0.4 million visitor count.

“Further, the dominant sea component—at 74.7 percent of the total—expanded by 4.7 percent to 1.2 million, a turnaround from a similar reduction in the prior year.

“In the sea segment, traffic to New Providence firmed by 18.6 percent,” the bank said.

However, the results in visitor arrivals were not as heightened for the Family Islands.

The Central Bank said, “In contrast, arrivals to Grand Bahama fell by 8.6 percent to 0.2 million, vis-a-vis a significant 26.7 percent expansion in 2015, as both air and sea passengers contracted by 12.9 percent and 7.8 percent, respectively.

“Similarly, visitors to the Family Islands declined by 4.2 percent to 0.4 million, extending the 2.9 percent reduction in the comparative period of 2015. Notably, a 6.5 percent falloff in the sea component offset the 7.5 percent growth in the air segment.”









“Similarly, commercial banks recorded a reduced level of foreign currency purchases from the private sector, a trend normally dominated by tourism

inflows, but in this instance also by eased construction-related activity.”

In its Quarterly Economic Review (QER) June 2016 report, the regulator stated that tourism output was stable to mildly lower during the second quarter.

“Stopover pricing indicators and foreign currency inflows recorded via the banking system pointed to lower per-visitor yields, despite growth in stopover visitor volumes, which benefited from sustained improvements in a number of key source markets,” the bank said.





Key statistics

The Central Bank pointed out that, during the review period, total visitor arrivals increased by 4.3 percent to approximately 1.6 million, in contrast to the previous year’s 3.2 percent contraction.

The report highlighted improvements in both the air and sea component of visitor arrivals.

“The growth in the high value-added air segment firmed to 3.2 percent from 1.4 percent, for a 0.4 million visitor count.

“Further, the dominant sea component—at 74.7 percent of the total—expanded by 4.7 percent to 1.2 million, a turnaround from a similar reduction in the prior year.

“In the sea segment, traffic to New Providence firmed by 18.6 percent,” the bank said.

However, the results in visitor arrivals were not as heightened for the Family Islands.

The Central Bank said, “In contrast, arrivals to Grand Bahama fell by 8.6 percent to 0.2 million, vis-a-vis a significant 26.7 percent expansion in 2015, as both air and sea passengers contracted by 12.9 percent and 7.8 percent, respectively.

“Similarly, visitors to the Family Islands declined by 4.2 percent to 0.4 million, extending the 2.9 percent reduction in the comparative period of 2015. Notably, a 6.5 percent falloff in the sea component offset the 7.5 percent growth in the air segment.”







