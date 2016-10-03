URCA  releases final determination on ES fees

The cost and reliability of energy in The Bahamas continues to occupy center stage in the community, as Bahamas Power and Light Company (BPL) struggles to get a grip on its legacy generation troubles while addressing transmission and distribution issues as well. Now, the Utilities Regulation and Competition Authority (URCA) has published its final determination on fees for the electricity sector (ES) in The Bahamas, setting out the types of fees to be levied by URCA in relation to the sector.

In addition to fees for the processing of any application to URCA, the regulator will levy fees for providing copies of documents; annual URCA fees, based on the licensee’s relevant turnover for the year in question; fees for the processing of merger applications; and the tribunal fee.

URCA may also levy charges where the services are not covered above. Such charges would include charges for services rendered by URCA in

the performance and exercise of its functions and powers; fees for adjudications and orders; and fees and charges for administration services rendered by URCA in the performance and exercise of URCA functions and powers under the EA.

“The primary role of URCA is the regulation of the ES in accordance with the goals, policy objectives and principles underpinning the national energy and electricity sector policies. To achieve this, URCA must charge fees to the licensees in the ES to cover the costs which URCA incurs that relate to the regulation of the ES.

“URCA clarifies that this final determination document sets out the types of fees and charges URCA may levy in relation to the ES, but it does not specify the level of those fees and charges or the methodology that will be used by URCA to calculate such fees. URCA will publish the level of fees to be charged and the methodology used to calculate such fees in the URCA fee schedule document that will also be published on the URCA website,” the regulator said.

The authority noted that fees levied by URCA in relation to the ES are primarily charged on licensed entities in the sector.

“However, there are certain sector related fees that URCA may charge on an ad hoc basis to other persons such application fees or fees to provide copies of URCA documents,” URCA said.

“The fees and charges determined and levied by URCA must be set on an objective, non-discriminatory, transparent and proportionate basis,” the authority said.



