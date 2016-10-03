NewCo begins testing network

NewCoLimited 2015 held a soft launch and released its first cellular mobile service — the REVmobile plan — on October 1. The plan costs $500 per month, features unlimited calling, texting and data, and will last through NewCo’s commercial launch this year. The REVmobile plan will use the NewCo 3G and LTE network.

At NewCo’s full commercial launch, consumers will be able to enjoy plans starting at five dollars.

NewCo explained that this “soft launch” is to ensure that systems are optimized to deliver services at its full commercial launch. The Utilities Regulation and Competition Authority (URCA) will have to validate the test results of its soft launch.

The plan includes unlimited calls to any local number in The Bahamas, to both fixed line numbers and mobile numbers, and also in the United States and Canada. Also, subscribers will be able to send and receive

unlimited SMS messages to any mobile number in The Bahamas and use unlimited data.

A NewCo SIM card costs $25.

CEO of NewCo Damian Blackburn said, “I can share with you that all of the 73 sites are now installed, active and carrying service. This week, several calls have been placed, we have now issued phones and NewCo SIMs to staff members and they are actively using the service to call each other, send SMS and browse the Internet with impressive speeds.”

“We are in the process of providing URCA with all relevant information that shows we have met our three month 99 percent population coverage obligation in New Providence and 80 percent in Grand Bahama. Our progress to date highlights our clear focus on delivering for the people. Now that we have achieved this milestone, we have our sights clearly set on our full commercial launch and the reveal of our exciting new brand.”

NewCo’s back-up system is already installed in Freeport and will mirror the system in New Providence. Significant progress is being made in terms of installation and integration on all key IT systems, says NewCo.

Blackburn told Guardian Business that the company’s short-term goal for employment is to hire over 125 persons by the end of this year. “We have already hired and made offers to 96 persons — 82 of which are Bahamians,” said Blackburn.

The company is presently setting up cell sites for the next phase of the rollout obligation.



