Regional association announces its new board of directors for the 2016-2018 term

The Caribbean Institute of Certified Management Consultants (CICMC) has elected Donald Demeritte, CMC, as president.

The election, held during its recent annual conference in St. Lucia, also resulted in the election of Nsombi Jaja, CMC (Jamaica); Wilton Bleasdille, CMC (St. Lucia); and Carol Ferdinand, CMC (Trinidad and Tobago) to the positions of vice-president, treasurer and secretary, respectively. Ronnie Antonius, CMC (Suriname); Dr. Robert Brohim, CMC (Suriname); Stephen Louis, CMC (St. Lucia); Olsen Robertson (Barbados); Donna Smith (Bahamas) and Marva Smith (British Virgin Islands) were elected as directors. Immediate past president, Vasantha Chase will also serve on the board.

The CICMC includes chapters and affiliates from throughout the Caribbean including Antigua and Barbuda, Aruba, Barbados, British Virgin Islands, Curacao, Dominica, Dominican Republic, Grenada, Jamaica, St. Lucia, St. Vincent and The Grenadines, Suriname and Trinidad and Tobago. It also has full membership status in the International Council of Management Consulting Institutes (ICMCI), which consists of 45,000 members across 44 countries and territories.

According to Demeritte, his vision for the CICMC is to aggressively continue membership growth, while driving regional advocacy to increase the capacity and recognition of professional service providers.

“We have a talented and vibrant network that is unparalleled in the region; and if necessary, our international network provides further access to a wide pool of highly skilled and regulated consultant professionals,” said Demeritte.

“My board and I are confident that we can maximize the opportunities for our members and other regional professional service providers.”

CICMC is a professional organization, comprising regional chapters and individual management consultants drawn from throughout the Caribbean. Membership classifications are certified, professional, corporate, associate and student members. The membership base, which continues to grow, includes professionals from diverse disciplines, including medicine, law, accounting and engineering. As a result, CICMC is the premier network grouping of management consultants in the region, in terms of experience, knowledge base and size. CICMC’s annual regional symposia provide professional and network development opportunities to its members and partners, allowing them to establish strategic partnerships with regional and international counterparts, for improved access to markets and larger engagements.

CICMC invites all interested consultants to learn more about the work of and membership in CICMC on its website, www.caribbeancmc.com or via email at membership@caribbeancmc.com.



