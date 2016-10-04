Stuart Bowe named Caribbean Hotelier of the Year

Senior Vice President and General Manager of Resort Operations of Atlantis Paradise Island Stuart Bowe was named the 2016 Caribbean Hotelier of the Year by the Caribbean Hotel and Tourism Association (CHTA).

Bowe received the award at the Caribbean Hospitality Industry Exchange Forum (CHIEF), hosted by CHTA, in Fajardo, Puerto Rico on Sunday.

In a taped congratulatory message, Prime Minister Perry Christie described Bowe as "an exemplar" to be followed by generations of Bahamians.

“He is a manager cum laude, one who has brought the pursuit of excellence to his work...(and) on behalf of the people of the Commonwealth of The Bahamas, it is entirely on their behalf that I salute you for all that you have been able to do,” said Christie.

Bowe was also lauded by Director General and CEO of the CHTA Frank Comito.

“Bowe personifies Caribbean excellence. He is disciplined and innovative and a leader who inspires generations of Bahamians and Caribbean people through his accomplishments and his humanity,” said Comito.

Bowe serves as the president of the Bahamas Hotel & Tourism Association (BHTA).

CHIEF also presented awards in the areas of operations, sales and marketing, environmental substantiality and technology, the four themes of the conference.

According to a press statement, “In operations, Ocean Two Resort & Residences of Barbados was the winner with special mention going to Baoase Luxury Resort in Curaçao and Puerto Rico's El Conquistador Resort.

“For the best practice in Sales and Marketing, the winner was Barbados' Elegant Hotels Group with The Somerset on Grace Bay in Turks and Caicos, and Synapse, LLC, a digital marketing agency in Puerto Rico, getting special honors.”

The statement added that the recipient of the CHIEF Award for Technology was the Aruba Tourism Authority and its advertising agency Concept Farm.



