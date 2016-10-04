Exuma taking Hurricane Matthew seriously

Residents of Exuma were up to yesterday in a hurry to prepare for the expected impact of Hurricane Matthew on The Bahamas today.

Owner of Shop Rite Mart Ricardo Morley said sales have been “brisk” since last week Monday.

“The minute Bahamians in general hear any incoming weather, they start to stock their canned goods. Sales have been pretty brisk. All the water and canned goods have been stocked,” said Morley.

He explained that residents are adequately replenishing their supplies because they are aware that Bahamas Ferries Seawing services have been cancelled to Georgetown, Exuma.

“They know the circumstances, so they didn’t want to take any chances and wait for the last minute,” he said.

Yesterday, Bahamas Ferries issued a notice that sailings to Georgetown, Exuma and Simms, Long Island, have been cancelled due to Hurricane Matthew. They said all sailings between October 4 to 7 are cancelled and sailings between October 8 to 9 are suspended until further notice.

A hurricane watch is in effect for the islands of the Central Bahamas. This Includes Long Island, Cat Island, Rum Cay, San Salvador and The Exumas.

According to a statement from the government, hurricane conditions are expected to begin to affect the islands of Long Island, Cat Island, Rum Cay, San Salvador and the Exumas on Tuesday night and Wednesday morning.

Morley asserted that this time around, preparation is better in comparison to last year’s experience with Hurricane Joaquin.

“I think on the island we probably didn’t fear last time. A lot of people are prepared, are taking the storm seriously. They are taking no chances, because nobody wants to sustain any kind of damages at this particular time because things are a little rough,” he said.



