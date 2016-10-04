Debt to GDP alarm

The Central Bank of The Bahamas has reported that the public debt at end of June 2016 was estimated at 90.4 percent of GDP, while the ratio for the direct charge and the national debt stood at 70.8 percent and 79.6 percent, respectively. As one observer pointed out, it is possible that without the introduction of the value-added tax (VAT) in 2015, the Christie administration would have increased the fiscal deficit to almost $1 billion last year alone.

As pointed out, the $7.6 billion national debt recorded at the end of June could have been over $8 billion, just shy of the total GDP. VAT receipts were $611 million.

The direct charge on the government rose by $315.1 million (5.6 percent), year-on-year, to $5.95 billion. The contingent liabilities or guaranteed debt issued by the public corporations stood at $742.5 million, $15.6 million (2.1 percent) above the comparable period of 2015. This led to the national debt—which includes contingent liabilities—climbing by $330.7 million year-on-year. Finally, total public sector debt, which includes both the guaranteed and non-guaranteed obligations of public enterprises, alongside the direct charge, rose by $29.3 million (0.4 percent) during the quarter to $7.6 billion.

“For the fiscal year, the combined debt increased by $426.9 million (5.9 percent); as compared to growth of $651.8 million (10 percent) during fiscal year 2014/15,” the Central Bank reported.

Reckless, uncontrolled

Free National Movement Deputy Leader and Shadow Finance Minister Peter Turnquest said it was indeed “shocking news for those not paying attention to the reckless and uncontrolled spending of this PLP administration”.

He said, “With two successive downgrades and the risk of further review by ratings agencies, the news of a total debt to GDP ratio of 90 percent is indeed shocking news for those not paying attention to the reckless and uncontrolled spending of this PLP administration.

“This current ratio represents a 28 percent increase in total public debt and is contrary to the promised surpluses this PLP government sold the Bahamian people on the introduction of VAT (value-added tax). Indeed had it not been for the introduction of this regressive tax, the total public debt and indeed the fiscal deficit would have been even higher by over $600 million.

The truth is that had it not been for VAT, this government would have increased the fiscal deficit to almost $1 billion last year alone. This is clearly unacceptable and unsustainable. Had it followed through on its consolidation plan, the country should not be faced with this massive spiraling debt and deficits,” he said.

Turnquest called on the administration to return to a more disciplined fiscal model and to “avoid the careless election spending we have seen over the last few months where contracts are being signed to make improvements and additions to facilities that they themselves have criticized and condemned, a total waste of taxpayer money”.

“We also call upon them to revisit those contracts that are clearly overpriced, such as the Junior High School slated for West Grand Bahama. The Bahamian tax payer can no longer bear the burden of individuals being repaid for political loyalty and patronage, the tax burden is just too great and we will sink under the weight of additional taxation necessary to meet debt obligations,” Turnquest said.

“There is a limit to our capacity where an increasing percentage of government taxes are spent on debt financing rather than repayments and investment,” he added.

Somewhat disturbing

Meanwhile, DNA candidate for Garden Hills and party finance and economy spokesman Youri Kemp asserted that the news of the debt to GDP ratio, coming from the local regulator, is “somewhat disturbing”, and pointed to the likely effect it might have on ratings agencies like Moody’s and Standard and Poor’s, which he said are “on the continual path to downgrade our economy to junk bond status, with both rating agencies having us at the level right above junk bond status”.

Kemp went further.

“To say that we have no confidence in this current administration, led by Prime Minister Perry Christie, his junior minister (State Minister for Finance Michael Halkitis) and any of his advisors and appointed staff members is an understatement... The DNA has gone on record in stating that our first order of business is to stop all of this wasteful, non-capital expenditure spending. The government wastes too much money to get too little done in return. A prime example is the wasteful expenditure on a Junkanoo Carnival that cost the treasury some $10 million but no true explanation on what cost $10 million and what was the true economic benefit of having such an affair at the tax payers’ expense.”

Wastage

Kemp reiterated that the DNA had also called for a new regime to be put in place to ensure that wastage is kept at a bare minimum and those that abuse the pockets in the system are kept at bay and, if found liable, punished.

“This absolutely means a new procurement management system for the government, and it is something that The Democratic National Alliance is fundamentally committed on,” he said.

Kemp added that it is “high time” The Bahamas embrace performance indicators, both qualitative and quantitative, and turn the government’s bureaucratic and administrative process into one that delivers service in a timely and efficient manner.



