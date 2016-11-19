RBC collaborates with Fortune 500 technology company to build business

On Thursday, October 27, RBC Royal Bank collaborated with Google on a diversity and inclusion initiative titled Accelerate with Google to share with the business community the benefits and possibilities of leveraging technology. In a one-day seminar featuring two sessions conducted by the Google team, over 60 large and small business clients were introduced to RBC products and services in tandem with Google options that can maximize business profit.

“Today, our clients have gained value through new knowledge and information on how to become more visible via online mediums. This will lead to them gaining more clients, as we purpose to help our clients thrive and communities prosper. RBC is pleased to have partnered with the team at Google, to offer this invaluable information to those in attendance,” said Nathaniel Beneby, managing director, RBC Royal Bank, Northern Caribbean.

The seminar opened the door for business owners to work with an RBC officer to find a cheaper and more efficient distribution chain for products and services through the bank’s e-commerce services. E-commerce is full of potential in terms of reducing administrative costs from in-store traffic while potentially increasing sales from customers who do not have the time or ability to visit a physical store.

E-commerce is the ability to buy and sell goods online. According to statista.com, some 41 percent of global Internet users having purchased products online in 2013. As of 2015, online shopping is thriving in China, Germany, India, Brazil and the United Kingdom. Royal Bank hopes to make The Bahamas and the Caribbean at large the next thriving center for e-commerce.

Wayne Johnson, a seminar attendee and small business owner, thought the event was critical to taking e-commerce to the next level. “It’s so important that we see e-commerce outside of gaming and this forum allowed us business owners to do that,” he said. His sentiments were echoed by Inderia Saunders, owner of Indi Media, a public relations consultancy with clients across The Bahamas and the Caribbean, found the information presented helpful. “As an entrepreneur I’d like to take my business and that of my clients from regional to global. Events like this provide a step-by-step guide that connects the dots that make that transition possible.

Working with Google tools allows businesses to move from potential to profit by exposing businesses to clients. Google is the well-known Internet search engine that has provided information to the world for the past 18 years. What many people do not know is that the powerful platform can allow businesses to be seen by people all over the world by simply using other Google products, many of which are free. Kristie Powell, senior technical account manager, a Bahamian employed by Google Inc., led her colleagues in presenting three Google platforms to RBC business customers that could take their companies to the next level including Google My Business, Google AdWords and Google Analytics.

Google My Business is a free and easy-to-use tool for businesses, brands, artists, and organizations to manage their online presence across Google, including Search and Maps. By verifying and editing your business information, brands can help customers find them while telling them the story of your business. AdWords is an advertising service by Google for businesses wanting to display ads on Google and its advertising network. The AdWords program enables businesses to set a budget for advertising and only pay when people click the ads. Google Analytics is a free web service offers by Google that tracks and reports website traffic so that businesses can be better informed about customers and the way they interact with products. In an open panel discussion with the Google team following the formal presentation, attendees also learned about other products including AdSense, and Google trends all with the singular goal of improving business.

RBC prides itself on helping clients thrive and communities prosper be offering competitive, cutting edge e-commerce services that allow businesses to be competitive. Digitally enabled bank management is one of the many things that can help small business build and thrive. Once businesses thrive, RBC is certain the community will prosper, Google it.







