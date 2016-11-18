Turnquest raises issue of fiscal responsibility and accountability

Shadow Minister of Finance Peter Turnquest yesterday said the level of debate on fiscal matters and transparency of expenditure payments is “deficient”. Turnquest’s comments came a day after Minister of State for Finance Michael Halkitis revealed that from January 2015 to June 2016, the government collected almost a billion dollars in value-added tax (VAT) – $852.6 million to be exact.

Turnquest said that while revenue on a year-on-year basis has increased as a result of VAT going into the consolidated fund, “so has expenses which are outstripping gains, particularly in non-productive or soft sector skills and information and communications technology (ICT) gains and public sector productivity”.

While speaking to The Nassau Guardian yesterday Halkitis stated that VAT collections go into the consolidated fund, which is the central government’s bank account.

“The VAT is one stream of government revenue. We still have customs duty; we still have business licenses, property tax, road and traffic licensing fees, departure, gaming, casino tax and many number of other government fees.

“Funds then come out to defray costs of operating the government, including paying interest on the debt and paying off debt as it comes due.

“There are some that believe that we should take that stream of revenue and put it into a separate account, and simply that’s not how government works.

“All of the revenue, VAT included, and all of the other ones I mentioned, they go into the central account, and they defray the costs of operating the government,” Halkitis explained.

Turnquest said that the VAT revenue has been “co-mingled with established tax and fee revenue”, which he said “masks how those funds are being allocated”.

He added that the argument that had it not been for VAT the debt would be higher is “very thin”, noting that the argument “really only masks the real problem of fiscal responsibility and accountability”.

“Obviously the fundamentals have not changed on the basic problem,” Turnquest asserted.



