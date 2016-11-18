Seymour touts pros of corporate tax on ease of doing business

A corporate income tax “definitely could” help to improve the ease of doing business in The Bahamas, however, other indirect taxes imposed on businesses would have to removed in order for them to be competitive.

In light of the country’s slide on the World Bank Group’s (WBG) Ease of Doing Business Index from 106th to 121th, President of the Grand Bahama Chamber of Commerce Kevin Seymour said that “urgent steps need to be taken to simplify the way that taxes are assessed, returns are made and payments are made in The Bahamas”.

When asked if an income tax could improve the ease of doing business Seymour said, “I think it definitely could. What the ease of doing business focuses on is the level of taxes but also the complexity and the lack thereof associated with filing and paying your taxes. So really, most businesses are saying ‘If we do have to pay taxes, the method which we pay should be clear, the rate we are paying should be clear, and the filing mechanism shouldn’t take very long from the perspective of just completing and preparing the tax return’. That’s really what the ease of doing business focuses on.”

If a corporate income tax was implemented in The Bahamas, then other forms of indirect taxes, such as business license fees, should “fall away so that the net impact on a company is not overwhelming”.

“You can’t hit a company with all of these different forms of taxes and be competitive,” Seymour told Guardian Business yesterday.

Seymour said that he would suggest a flat tax.

“In so doing, you don’t have to involve necessarily all the high power accountants and lawyers simply to interpret a tax code for you.

“You could simply get your form, you know what your rate is, you know what your income is and hence you can do a very quick calculation,” he said.

Seymour also pointed out the recommendation for the central government to prepare its accounts on an accrual as opposed to a cash basis.

“The reason for that is because, in so doing, some of the undisclosed liabilities that the government may have would be put front and center so that people would fully understand what the true debt obligations of the country are.

“That’s different from the taxation theory, which basically would say that companies would file their returns on a cash basis but they would have to continue to maintain their books and records on an accrual basis,” Seymour explained.



