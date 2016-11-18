Brennen: NHI supports ‘looking at alternative mechanisms’ to procure drugs

Deputy Chief Medical Officer Dr. Delon Brennen said he thinks the National Health Insurance (NHI) Secretariat would support the government’s view on direct procurement.

Last week, President of the Bahamas Pharmaceutical Association (BPA) Michelle Finlayson said the government did the “next best thing” to directly procure certain pharmaceuticals. Finlayson’s comments came after an anonymous letter surfaced titled “Bahamas pharmaceutical industry threatened”.

The letter outlined the negative economic effects of direct procurement by the government and stated, “If this is the future plan for procurement of all medication by government, especially with NHI coming, this could potentially destroy the pharmaceutical industry in The Bahamas”.

However, Brennen, who is also the project manager for NHI, spoke with Guardian Business about direct procurement in a general context and more so regarding the safety of procuring certain medications for beneficiaries through NHI.

“We do support the fact that even through whatever procurement mechanism, whether in the public or private sector, we need to ensure that the products that need to be available for patients, specifically for beneficiaries through NHI, are available to those beneficiaries.

“So, if we have one sector or one grouping that decides that they don’t want to take part in the procurement of those medications, then alternative mechanisms have to be sought in order to do that.

“I think that’s what anybody as a patient who needs that product would expect of those who have the duty to ensure that they are provided to them,” said Brennen.

Brennen said the secretariat does “support looking at alternative mechanisms”.

Nonetheless, he stressed the importance of ensuring that those alternative mechanisms are safe and obtained through “best practices”.

“We want to ensure that when those alternative mechanisms are looked at that we ensure that the mechanisms by which those products are procured are safe, so that we know what the product is and it is obtained through best practices that are available for manufacturers that we can be assured are using best practices to produce those medicines, and then assure ourselves that the procurement mechanisms over the purchasing, transport, storage and then the distribution to facilities and patients is all maintained,” said Brennen.

He added that if those aspects could be assured “then using those alternative mechanisms becomes a mechanism that we can use”.

However, Brennen said if assurance is not given to any parts of the procurement process then “we have to find a different way to go about doing it”.

“If it’s using the wholesalers or distributors that are in country in order to do that, even though that may not have been the first choice, then you have to go with that regardless, because we know that we have to provide safe and effective products to the patients,” he said.



