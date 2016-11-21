New and improved BISX website launches today

In an effort to create an interactive experience for trading and boost awareness about the company, the Bahamas International Securities Exchange (BISX) officially launched its new and improved, user-friendly website today.

CEO of BISX Keith Davies said last week, "The one thing I always say, is that the exchange is about promoting the market and those who are in it. If I do well, I am now promoting the exchange because I am now useful. I am doing things that help promote and foster greater things in the market and people’s knowledge of the companies that are using it. We want to be the ultimate tool for the market.”

The website will feature the latest updates on securities trading in real time. Improved features include the latest company news that will be made more accessible in an effort to cut down on the time investors have to wait to gain information about a particular company.

“This will be the news ticker for public companies," noted Davies.

“Companies provide us with information regularly. That information at some point in the future makes its way into the public domain. We are going to be the initial point of contact for all this information.

“So when a company files something for us on Monday morning, if that information is able to be reviewed and approved by BISX, it will be on Monday afternoon. So it will go on immediately. Therefore, the time to market and the time for disclosure is reduced. There is no more waiting for information. We are going to have this information readily available, accessible and effective immediately,” said Davies.

Additional features include a visual representation of the BISX index, BISX minutes, market information, a price sheet, BISX news, market structure, company information/financials, BISX rules, information about members, regulators, FAQs, and contact information for BISX.

“This website is extremely dynamic, it is not static. It is not just one page. We have multiple, relational databases to be able to do this,” Davies asserted.

According to the BISX executive, the new website is made to engage the entire public, including those who may not be savvy about trading and investing in securities.

He pointed out that the website will help to provide information and create access points to get information easily.

“People’s activity in any market is limited by their education and knowledge of it. If you don’t understand something you are not going to deal with it,” Davies said.

As a part of the company’s incremental development, it intends to create an app in order for the public to “gain direct access to BISX”.



