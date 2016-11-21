Florida officials express concerns about agri-fisheries proposal

The proposal for a $2.1 billion joint agriculture and fisheries venture with the Chinese has sparked concerns by Florida wildlife officials.

While speaking at the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission's (FWC) November 2016 meeting, Executive Director Nick Wiley addressed the proposed agri-fisheries initiative between the government and the Chinese.

In his memorandum to the commission titled "Executive Director’s Report", Wiley said, “FWC staff are following the development of this issue.”

Wiley provided background information in the memo, stating that the “Bahamian government recently announced that it will pursue a possible agriculture and fisheries partnership with China.”

He continued, “The proposed initiative would create 100 Bahamian companies that would partner with Chinese corporate entities.

“The companies would have 50/50 ownership. China would provide up to $2.1 billion over a 10-year period in the form of cash, agriculture and fisheries equipment and skilled expertise.

“The Bahamian government would lease up to 10,000 acres of land (100 acres per company) and would also grant fishing licenses to each company. It is anticipated that the products will be used for local consumption or be exported to China or the U.S.A.”

The commission’s meeting was held November 16 – 17 at the University of South Florida's Marshall Student Center.

The News Service of Florida’s Jim Turner reported last week Wednesday that Wiley said, “China, their interests in this, would get exclusive access to fisheries in Bahamian waters.

“A lot of people may not realize this, but the boundary between the United States' waters and Bahamian waters is still in dispute. It’s still not been clarified, so that further makes this an issue,” said Wiley.

According to Turner, Wiley said the FWC has reached out to the government of The Bahamas for additional details.

Commissioner Robert Spottswood, who is also the president of a Key West real-estate development company said, “It’s something we really need to figure out what is going on. We really don’t understand it yet,” Turner wrote.

Turner added that Spottswood said, “The potential impact for us in the Keys, in Florida and the U.S., of the Chinese government getting involved in fishing in The Bahamas could certainly affect the balance of what is going on in fisheries in South Florida.”

Guardian Business was unable to reach Wiley or officials at FWC up to press time.



