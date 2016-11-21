Fourteen licensees impacted by de-risking, Central Bank survey reveals

According to The Central Bank of The Bahamas (CBOB), banks within this jurisdiction rely on a small number of correspondent banking relationships (CBRs), and a further decline in CBRs could “potentially pose a significant threat” to the jurisdiction, particularly for indigenous banks and standalone international banks.

In addition, the regulator revealed that the average dollar value of correspondent banking transactions within a given year is $2.8 billion, which “underscores the significance” of CBRs to The Bahamas.

With a response rate of 56 percent, the regulator found that de-risking and/or the loss of CBRs had impacted 14 financial institutions, in its second correspondent banking survey (CBS 2) issued in August and released last week Friday.

Of the impacted institutions, three were commercial banks, one was a non-bank money transmission service provider and the remaining 10 were international banks.

Although 71 percent of respondents indicated that they had a contingency plan in place in the event of a CBR being severed, the institutions affected by the loss of a CBR seem to have found it “difficult to find replacements”.

However, where no replacements were found, “the business line affected was able to be funneled through existing relationships or the parent company”, the central bank explained.

The survey revealed that 57 percent (or eight banks) of respondents “have not been able to find replacement correspondent banks or alternative arrangements”.

The CBOB said that when asked about the main drivers/causes of declining CBRs in The Bahamas, “most licensees indicated that money laundering/terrorist financing concerns and the overall risk appetite of foreign financial institutions have been the main factors”.

“Moreover, licensees indicated that the products most severely impacted by declining CBRs related to cash management services (e.g. deposit accounts, payable-through accounts) and international wire transfers, in addition to draft clearing.”

For the seven institutions that reported a loss of CBRs, “the rationale behind the loss of CBRs appears to be consistent with views expressed by global banks in the international community, such as reduced risk appetite, strategic decisions and relatively small transaction sizes, leading to low profit margins”.

“The responses suggest that correspondent banks have restructured their profit driving strategies, and have deemed the revenue earned too little to justify the risk/costs involved,” said CBOB.

The regulator noted that while the withdrawal of CBRs has gained some traction, “it has not yet reached a critical level to threaten the overall stability of the banking sector”.

The impacted licensees increased from the regulator’s first survey, which recorded that six survey participants had been impacted by de-risking and/or the loss of a CBR.

The bank said that the apparent rise “seems to reflect better coverage since the first survey”.

To make that point, CBOB stated that 33 percent of the licensees that responded in the second survey did not participate in the first survey. In addition, 17 banks that participated in CBS 1 did not participate in CBS 2.

“The extent of the impact of de-risking in The Bahamas appears therefore to be more extensive than first assessed,” said CBOB.



