Blackburn: $80 mil. in capital expenditure by NewCo so far

CEO of NewCo Damian Blackburn said the company has spent or committed about $80 million in capital expenditure so far.

Speaking with Guardian Business last week Blackburn said, “We have either spent or committed in investment, just in capital expenditure about $80 million, when you add up all those commitments to Huawei (telecommunications equipment company), network vendors and the IT vendors. With that, we have financing arrangements in place with some of the vendors.”

On Wednesday, The Bahamas’ second cellular mobile service will open five branded stores in New Providence. In total there will be 13 stores in the capital, inclusive of eight outlets with a ‘store-within-a -store’ concept where SIM (subscriber identity module) cards and handsets can be bought.

In Grand Bahama, one store will be initially opened and that island will also have a number of ‘store-within-a -store’ outlets.

“We will be opening another branded store in time, but it is just not appropriate in the location it is to open right now because of the hurricane restoration efforts,” said Blackburn.

He pointed out that the next rollout of services will be in Abaco and Eleuthera.

“Our plan is to open in Abaco and Eleuthera by mid-December. So, we would have hoped to be opening in Abaco and Eleuthera around now, but the hurricane did set us back a few weeks,” he said.

In addition, Blackburn said a total of 170 jobs have been created so far. He said that about 40 jobs are in Grand Bahama and the remainder are in New Providence.

He added that the company has also hired some University of The Bahamas students temporarily.



