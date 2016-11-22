Aliv launches first wave of retail outlet openings; meets first service milestone

As Aliv moves toward its full launch day, set for Wednesday, November 23, it announced yesterday the opening of six new retail locations across New Providence. The company is also planning a large-scale free concert at Clifford Park on Saturday as part of its launch celebrations.

Chief Aliv champion, Johnny Ingle revealed the company's retail operations plan at a media conference on Monday, held at the company's headquarters off Soldier Road in Nassau.

"For Aliv, retail is about relationships," Ingle said. "Our people love meeting our new customers and at this point, everybody is a new customer and we love hearing how we can make you happy. Our retail locations are the places where we can serve you, and excellent customer service is the foundation of our company."

The company's first six retail locations on New Providence will open for business on Wednesday, November 23. They are, from east to west:

• Carey's Shopping Centre on Prince Charles Drive: open 8 a.m. – 6:30 p.m. Monday to Friday, 8 a.m. – 5 p.m. Saturday.

• The Mall at Marathon: open 10 a.m. – 8 p.m. Monday to Friday, 10 a.m. – 9 p.m. Saturday.

• Rosetta Street in Palmdale: open 8 a.m. – 6 p.m. Monday to Friday, 10 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. Saturday.

• The Shoppes at Carmichael: open 8 a.m. – 5 p.m. Monday to Friday, 8 a.m. – 7 p.m. Saturday.

• Southwest Plaza, Carmichael Road: open 9 a.m. – 8 p.m. Monday to Friday, 9 a.m. – 6:30 p.m. Saturday.

• Old Fort Bay Town Centre: open 10 a.m. – 6 p.m. Monday to Friday, 9:30 a.m. – 6:30 p.m. Saturday.

The company stated that all of its stores would be open six days a week, Monday through Saturday. "We want to be available at our customers' convenience," Ingle explained. "At all of our locations, customers can experience the devices we will be offering in a wide range of cost options that will suit just about everybody, starting as low as $59."

Aliv also announced that new retail locations would be opening on Grand Bahama, Abaco and Eleuthera in the coming weeks.

Ingle stated that their customers would be able to choose the phone and service package they want at a low-cost bundle rate. "Our plans include unlimited seven-day and 30-day options, to suit whatever makes sense for your life," Mr Ingle stated. "There are no contracts – we want you to stay with us because you want to, not because of a contract."

Emphasizing the strength of the company's new mobile infrastructure, Ingle stated: "Our network is built on the best technology money can buy today, and it already covers New Providence and Grand Bahama. Our beta testers are seeing incredible data speeds and call reliability. And, starting Wednesday, November 23, everybody will have a chance to experience how mobile data and phone service are supposed to be."

Also announced at the press conference was a major launch event scheduled for Saturday at Clifford Park. Twenty Bahamian music stars are set to perform at the free concert, which will run from 7 p.m. to midnight. Included in the lineup are Ronnie Butler, K.B., Bodine and Tingum Dem featuring Fred Ferguson. The entertainment event will include a night of music, fun and giveaways, with food and drinks on sale throughout the night.

Ingle encouraged all Bahamians to plan to attend the event as part of the company's launch celebrations.



