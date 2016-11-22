Symonette: Talks with govt about leasing parts of Town Centre Mall ongoing

Director of the Town Centre Mall Brent Symonette confirmed that talks have occurred with the government about leasing certain parts of the mall, while adding that the matter rests in the hands of the government.

Symonette said the discussions were not “unreasonable” and have been ongoing for a “substantial time”.

“It certainly didn’t happen just yesterday”,” he said.

Speaking with Guardian Business Symonette said, “The owners of the mall have been approached by the government about leasing certain sections of the mall to the government. We have had discussions. I am not sure to what extent they are still ongoing or not. The matter is in the hands of the government.”

When asked about what specific section of the mall was being considered he said, “Several government agencies have approached us about several different areas of the mall.”

“The decision rests with the government as to what they want to do,” he asserted.

Symonette did not disclose the names of those government agencies that approached the owners.

Previously, Guardian Business was told by a source close to the matter that the mall would be used to accommodate the temporary relocation of the main Post Office.

However, that could be not confirmed.

It is understood that Julian and Tyrone D’Arville own the southern end of the mall, which includes the existing Furniture Plus. The northern end, which is owned by Symonette, encompasses Cost Right and a few other retail stores.



