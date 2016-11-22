RBC lauds govt’s revamped mortgage relief program

Officials at Royal Bank of Canada (RBC) Bahamas lauded the impact of the government’s revamped mortgage relief program (MRP) on some clients.

Manager of the RBC Mortgage Relief Programme Andia Delancey said, “For those clients who have some ability to pay, but have fallen behind, this was definitely a chance for them to get back on track.”

In addition, for clients who do not qualify for the MRP, Delancey said RBC still tries to assist them with alternative solutions to update their mortgage arrears.

“It’s heart-wrenching when you realize that losing your home will have a grave impact on your children, your marriage, your life. RBC has brought a ray of hope to affected lives, and this is rewarding.

“I have witnessed people transition from a difficult life moment to a point where they look forward to the future. To the client, we helped to keep a roof over their family’s head. Making a difference in the lives of our clients is what RBC is about,” Delancey continued.

Last week, Minister of State for Finance Michael Halkitis revealed that, to date, some 1,160, or 64 percent, of the potentially eligible 1,826 borrowers were contacted by banks, and some 190, or 16 percent, have enrolled in the MRP.

Manager of the RBC Loans Collection Center Quincy Fisher said, “There is a large number of Bahamians who continue to have financial challenges and find it difficult to meet mortgage payments while managing everyday expenses. The plan is timely and should benefit the persons who are serious about saving their homes.”

Although RBC has a restructure program in place, Fisher stated that the MRP is an “extension of that plan which allows even more persons to qualify”.

According to a press statement, a number of RBC departments including its loans collection center, credit management and recoveries, are collaborating to ensure that the program’s guidelines are being followed.”

Fisher noted that, “Our teams work to ensure that we have the tracking tools to capture the information required. The loans collection team and the call center team have an effective everyday work process, supported by guidance and oversight of the applications from me. It is really a great team effort with all team members doing their part to help clients save their homes.”



