Viva Wyndham Fortuna Beach spends $4M on restoration efforts following Matthew

Viva Wyndham Fortuna Beach resort in Grand Bahama spent approximately $4 million in restoration efforts in the wake of Hurricane Matthew, and some 300 employees will go back to work on December 17, 2016.

The reopening will add 276 rooms to Grand Bahama’s inventory and the resort is expected to have a 90 percent occupancy rate when it reopens.

Viva Wyndham Fortuna Beach was closed for two months as a result of the category four storm, which pounded certain islands of The Bahamas.

The resort, along with other hotel operators, announced its temporary closure shortly after Hurricane Matthew left Grand Bahama.

The resort provided hurricane relief support to each employee who was not currently working, according to a press statement.

“Some employees are working at the property in the reconstruction process.

“Over 200 workers are involved in getting the property open on time, and it is expected that there will be a 90 percent occupancy,” the statement added.

"Many local companies are involved in the renovations that include the common areas like the security entrance, the lobby, main pool area, restaurants (buffet and a la carte), theater, snack beach bar, sporting facilities area, nautical, diving and field sports areas, and all the 276 rooms,” the statement noted.



