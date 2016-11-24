CBL’s revenue declines in first three quarters of 2016

Commonwealth Brewery Limited (CBL) experienced a consecutive decline in revenue for three quarters of this year when compared to the same periods last year.

The company, which produces and distributes an impressive portfolio of beers, wines, spirits and non-alcoholic beverages, reported unaudited quarterly financials for the periods ending March, June and September showing that revenue declined by 4.8 percent, 4.5 percent and 4.6 percent respectively.

The Bahamas International Securities Exchange (BISX) listed entity said the loss of revenue for the aforementioned periods reflects a “continuation of the conservative shift in consumer spending”.

The third quarter unaudited financials show that in September 2015 the company’s revenue was $30,021,371, whereas in September 2016 it was $28,680,523.

As a result of the decline in revenue, the company’s net income also decreased for those periods.

In the period ending September 2016, “Net income consequently decreased 10 percent compared to the same period last year.”

For the first quarter of 2016, “Net income consequently decreased by $0.3 million, or nine percent, compared to the first quarter of 2015.”

And for the first six months of this year, “Net income consequently decreased eight percent compared to the first six months of 2015.”

Meanwhile operating expenses in the quarter ending September 2016 declined by 5.8 percent, June four percent and March 4.8 percent.

The decline in operating expenses was “driven by lower raw materials, consumables and services costs in line with mix development” for the three periods.

“Earnings per share for the nine months ended September 2016 amounted to $ 0.35. On April 28, 2016 the board of directors declared a final dividend of $0.36 per share related to 2015. This amount was paid on May 25, 2016 to shareholders of record on May 12, 2016.”



