BISX seeking to play role in development of crowdfunding

The Bahamas International Securities Exchange (BISX) is seeking to provide support and regulations regarding the practice of crowdfunding.

Although it is still a work in progress and no approval has been given for the initiative, CEO of BISX Keith Davies highlighted the role that BISX could potentially play in helping to regulate this phenomenon.

Crowdfunding involves financing a project or business venture by raising small amounts of money from a large number of people, typically via the Internet.

Speaking with Guardian Business yesterday, Davies pointed out that two of the biggest issues with respect to crowdfunding is valuing a company and determining how to communicate with the company once the money is received.

“How do you know what companies to actually consider?” Davies asked.

He explained that crowdfunding via the Internet could mean that a company’s only legitimacy is its website when requesting funds for business ventures.

“How do you get information on a regular basis on the company? How do you know what they did with the money?

“All of the concerns in the regular market as it relates to fundraising and capital raising, you would have in a crowdfunding environment,” he said.

According to Davies, crowdfunding’s “biggest weaknesses” relates to its nature in terms of speed, fluidity and diversification.

Davies said BISX would like to create a crowdfunding-friendly environment “within the confines of a regulated market within the exchange by creating a separate market”.

BISX would also like to provide some level of protection and support for companies.

“One of the things companies lack is that everyone has a great idea, but people don’t know how to run the company,” he said.

“We talked about providing avenues of support to help these companies get going and to keep them going, and we talked about graduating them over a period of time into the broader or the bigger board on the exchange, because you don’t want companies staying inside a small environment forever... you want them to grow and develop and determine where they want to be.”



