Flowers raises concerns on number of web shops per operator

FML Group of Companies CEO Craig Flowers raised concerns over how many web shops each operator in New Providence would be allowed to have in light of web shops being granted official licenses.

Speaking with Guardian Business yesterday, Flowers said he thinks a maximum of 20 stores per license should be allowed, and no more than 10 should be operated with an agent license.

Flowers said that it would at least provide a benchmark or “starting point” for the operators, given the recent news of web shops now being legitimate members of the business community.

Island Luck, Nassau Games, Percy’s Island Games, A Sure Win, Chances, Paradise Games and Bahama Dreams were beneficiaries of official license certificates.

Flowers said that his company did not receive feedback from the Gaming Board regarding this particular concern.

He also suggested that by providing a starting point for operators, it would help to regulate the proliferation of gaming houses.

“Are we going to be told, or is this going to be up to our discretion, now that all companies are starting, how many stores are we going to be allowed to operate? Or is it up to our discretion to open up as many as people like?” Flowers queried.

He charged that the proliferation of the industry was by “virtue of new operators coming on board”.

Flowers attributed that boost in operators to the government’s announcement to regulate the gaming industry back in 2014.

He pointed out that before the regulation of the industry, Island Games, FML and Asue Draw were the three major operators in New Providence, and Chances was the other small operator in Grand Bahama.

“There were no one else around,” Flowers asserted.

Tourism Minister Obie Wilchcombe, who has Cabinet responsibility for gaming, recently said that a core concern for the government is preventing the undue proliferation of gaming houses.

Wilchcombe said that there are now fewer than 400 gaming houses operating, which represents a decline from 600.



