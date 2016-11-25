Several groups interested in eighth gaming license, says Wilchcombe

Tourism Minister Obie Wilchcombe, who has Cabinet responsibility for gaming, revealed that several groups have registered their interest in obtaining an eight license to operate a gaming house.

However, there appears to be a concern from incumbent web shop operators about bringing on board an eight licensee.

Speaking with Guardian Business yesterday, Wilchcombe said he invited gaming house owners to meet with his team next week Wednesday to thoroughly discuss the issues moving forward.

A day after it was reported that official licenses were granted to seven web shop owners with the consideration of an additional license, the Bahamas Gaming House Operators Association (BGHOA) in a statement called on Wilchcombe to resist the urge to issue a new gaming house operator license and recommended a moratorium of up to 10 years on any new license being issued.

Prior to the official licenses being granted, there were eight web shops that held provisional licenses to operate.

Island Luck, Nassau Games, Percy’s Island Games, A Sure Win, Chances, Paradise Games and Bahama Dreams were beneficiaries of official license certificates. Asue Draw + Spin did not renew its gaming house operator license for 2016-2017.

Wilchcombe said he would address the terms of a moratorium and “whether the eighth license spot is filled” at the upcoming meeting.

“We will consider all facets of the arguments being raised. We seek to arrive at a consensus and understanding of all concerned,” he said.

Wilchcombe also lauded the “professional attitude” and relationship that he said, “exists with the gaming house owners”.

Meanwhile, the BGHOA argued in a statement that all of the licensed gaming house operators were required to pay substantial retroactive taxes and a substantial penalty in addition to “funding the initial startup and infrastructure costs of the domestic gaming industry”.

“Due to the additional new taxes and regulatory and operating fees and expenses gaming house operators are required to pay in this new regulated environment, we the current gaming house operators have been unable to fully recoup our initial start-up costs noted above,” read the statement.

“Therefore, to allow new entrants into the domestic gaming industry, who did not share in the burden of funding the start-up of this industry, but who can receive unearned benefits, would be grossly unfair to the gaming house operators who have endured the burden of funding the start-up of this industry,” the statement added.is team next week



