Govt concludes NHI request for proposals process

As the implementation date for National Health Insurance (NHI) approaches, the government is one step closer in its progress towards universal healthcare with the closure of receiving bids for a private firm to manage the public insurer related to NHI.

“This important milestone brings our nation one step closer to creating a wholly government-owned, fully licensed insurance company, to manage and administer benefits under the NHI Bahamas plan for its beneficiaries, the Bahamian people,” according to a press statement.

The government received three proposals from local and international companies at the deadline, November 21, 2016.

Permanent Secretary with responsibility for the National Health Insurance Secretariat Peter Deveaux-Isaacs will serve as chairman of the request for proposals (RFP) review committee, which is comprised of public and private sector individuals.

“The RFP review committee is meeting on Wednesday, November 23 to review responsibilities and open the official bids. Following this meeting, the committee will evaluate and eventually select the preferred proposal as expeditiously as possible for Cabinet consideration,” he said.

Through the RFP process, a single contract would be awarded for the management of the public insurer.

“The public insurer is to be wholly government owned, but privately managed to drive a more cost-effective, efficient, fair and accountable universal health coverage (UHC) model. This is consistent with global benchmarks in health financing and UHC models,” the NHI Secretariat previously explained.

The government intents to find an “experienced provider to provide third party management, administration and wellness services for beneficiaries and health providers registered with the insurer”.

The responsibilities of the public insurer will include but are not limited to “claims and case management; health risk management; provision of data security; communications with NHI beneficiaries and healthcare providers; the creation, implementation and monitoring of a wellness program; and the fiduciary management of NHI funds.”



