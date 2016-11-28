NUA celebrates golden anniversary

NUA Insurance Agents and Brokers Ltd., an authorized agent of Bahamas First, reached a significant milestone recently, as the company celebrated its 50th anniversary.

Company executives along with current and former staff members and invited guests marked the momentous occasion during a special cocktail reception held at Luciano’s of Chicago on November 17.

In addressing the gathering, NUA President and Managing Director Warren Rolle commented that while the company celebrates its five decades of existence, it does so at a time when many of its customers suffered loss during the most devastating and expensive hurricane in the history of The Bahamas, Hurricane Matthew, with projected insured losses at $400 million.

“If ever there was a time that our customers need us, that time is now,” Rolle said. “We will not wilt in the face of this difficult challenge but demonstrate to our loyal customers why NUA is the Agency of choice by the personalized service that we provide.”

He also took the opportunity to thank the hard working staff along with the various business partners for their contributions to the company’s success over the many years.

Chairman of Bahamas First Holdings Limited Ian Fair also addressed the reception. He used the occasion to reflect on the company’s genesis and growth.

“Over the years, NUA grew through acquisitions and mergers and has expanded its distribution network, now having six locations – three in New Providence and the remaining three in Abaco, Eleuthera and Freeport. NUA is also supported by a number of independent representatives throughout our country. Through the various mergers and acquisitions, NUA insures property values of circa $3 billion,” he said.

Former managing directors Quentin Chisnall and John Dunkley were also recognized and awarded for their years of distinguished leadership and dedicated service to the company.

Chisnall spent 23 years at the helm while Dunkley served for 13 years.

‘The hands on insurance agency’ first opened its doors in 1966, initially as Nassau Underwriters Agency. Since that time, the company continues to help families and businesses with their insurance needs.

It has the security of being part of the Bahamas First Group of Companies, the largest and most trusted general insurer in The Bahamas.



