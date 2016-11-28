Black Friday bonanza for BTC customers

Over 3,000 customers flocked to the Bahamas Telecommunications Company’s (BTC) retail store in Southwest Plaza last Friday for the company’s first ever Black Friday sale.

The sale was in response to customers who in a recent survey, asked when the company would implement a sale similar to the Black Friday sales in the United States. In response, BTC CEO Leon Williams said “BTC gave our customers what they wanted. We did our research and came up with an offer that our customers simply could not refuse.”

BTC’s Black Friday sale was at all 50-plus locations nationwide, however customers arriving for the 5 a.m. opening at the BTC Southwest Plaza retail store were treated to special offers.



