Strachan touts benefits of value-added trade strategy for The Bahamas

The Bahamas’ promotion of a value-added trade strategy would not only create trading opportunities for the exportation of Bahamian products and/or services, but could ultimately help to reduce the country’s trade deficit.

Minister of Financial Services Hope Strachan said in a statement that this particular type of trade strategy would help to promote The Bahamas as a “crucial component in global value chains throughout North America, Latin America and the Caribbean”.

Strachan insisted that a value-added trade strategy is one that encompasses the benefits of international trade.

“Such a strategy has the potential of leveling The Bahamas’ trade balances by simultaneously increasing our export of goods (namely the value-added product) and services (for example distribution, transportation and professional services).

“A value-added trade strategy is one that seeks to increase the value of a product at each stage of the production process occurring in different jurisdictions, utilizing both trade in goods and services,” she said.

Given The Bahamas’ heavily dependent services-based economy, Strachan pointed out that a value-added trade strategy “not only increases opportunities for export of Bahamian services such as professional services and transportation, but also increases opportunities for export of goods.”

In addition, she said the strategy would also help The Bahamas to take advantage of its proximity to crucial countries which could supply raw or semi-processed materials for further processing within The Bahamas particularly Freeport, Grand Bahama.

“The existence of the free trade zone in Freeport; The Bahamas’ geographical location in the Northern Caribbean with accessibility to North, Central and South America, increases its viability to become a trade hub for the hemisphere,” Strachan asserted.



