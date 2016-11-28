Young entrepreneur laments lack of funding for businesses during march

During the ‘We March Bahamas’ protest, a young female entrepreneur seized the opportunity to voice her concerns over access to funding for entrepreneurs and artists in The Bahamas.

Santina Mckinney, 28, was one of the 1,000-plus protestors that took to Bay Street last Friday in an effort to demand answers from the government for their many questions.

Her sign read: “We march for young entrepreneurs and artists!”

Mckinney told Guardian Business that she was representing the Young Entrepreneurs and Artists Hub, a group that has over 120 students from various high schools in Nassau and a total of over 300 entrepreneurs in its senior division.

“We are marching because we need funding. We need a platform to expose our talents.

“We are also marching for the future of our kids,” she asserted.

Mckinney, who is also the CEO and co-founder of marketing and advertising firm MediaBox Bahamas Limited, explained her struggle to access capital.

“I’ve been working on my company for two years and it’s been a hassle to get funding,” she said.

When asked about the ease of doing business in the country Mckinney said, “I think doing business in The Bahamas is too hard. Entrepreneurs don’t have easy access to capital.”

She insisted that the promotion of entrepreneurs is the “catalyst for growing and stabilizing the economy”.

Also present at the march was Former Chairman of the Bahamas Chamber of Commerce and Employers’ Confederation (BCCEC) Robert Myers who said, “Opportunity is what most of these people are looking for, opportunities for their children, opportunities for themselves.”

“It’s that that will lift us out of poverty or help people to be better,” Myers noted.

Other protestors, like President of the Bahamas Communications and Public Managers Union (BCPMU) William Carroll, highlighted the need to improve infrastructure throughout the Family Islands, particularly the islands of the southeast Bahamas. He expressed his concerns over the need to improve the airport in Long Island, while charging that business on that island is “slow”.



