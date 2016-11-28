Central Bank outlines anti-money laundering, counter-terrorism financing deficiencies

There continues to be a string of deficiencies surrounding anti-money laundering (AML) and counter-terrorism financing (CTF) for some financial institutions.

The Central Bank of The Bahamas (CBOB) asserted that given the global mandate for tax transparency, it will continue to review “licensees’ preparedness for the information gathering that may be required for automatic exchange of information”.

The regulator’s banking supervision department (BSD) shared its observations from on-site examinations conducted during the year in its quarterly letter on regulatory and supervisory developments, issued last week Friday.

The regulator said, “While some licensees had successfully remediated all deficiencies, others needed further enhancements to fully address the gaps previously identified.”

The bank noted a list of recurring AML/CFT deficiencies and some were cited in previous quarterly letters.

The first observation was “failure to adequately confirm source of wealth for high risk clients”, followed by the “absence of annual reviews for high risk accounts”.

The bank also observed a “lack of independence in the compliance function

reporting lines and appraisal process”.

Other observations include “client risk rating methodologies that fail to ensure that risk ratings are replicable, and inadequate management information to assess the nature and level of AML deficiencies as a basis to ensuring that all accounts are compliant with the legislative requirements”.

Based on findings from reviews of licensees’ outsourced arrangements, the bank found that they had not formally approved material outsourced functions.

In addition, there was a ”lack of a framework in place to demonstrate adequate management oversight of the material outsourced functions”.

The bank referred its licensees to section IV of the "Guidelines on minimum standards for the outsourcing of material functions".











