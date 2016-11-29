BTC adds value to its mobile product and looks ahead at 5G

Bahamas Telecommunications Company (BTC) has provided mobile services throughout the length and breadth of the country for almost 20 years now. Throughout the evolution of technology, the company has always ensured that the Bahamian people remain on the cutting edge of technology.

“Countries like Jamaica with over 4 million citizens are just being introduced to this new phenomena. BTC has had an LTE network now for over two years, we are looking ahead at the next innovative thing, 5G mobile services,” BTC CEO Leon Williams said in a recent press statement.

“We are exploring the endless possibilities this new technology will offer for the country. Our customers are constantly seeking new opportunities for seamless connectivity, and we are giving that to them. Since Hurricane Matthew, we have undergone major upgrades to our power plant. After the hurricane we added over 30 generators in New Providence and Grand Bahama, to provide even more reliability in the event of extended periods of commercial power failure.”

In addition to network upgrades, BTC has revamped its packages and plans to meet the needs of its consumers. “We conducted several focus groups and our customers gave us a number of ideas on how we could increase our value. As a result, over the last several months we have worked with our teams to offer more exciting and attractive offers. Our customers were already accustomed to promotions like ‘Double Bubble’ and ‘Penny Text’ and were asking for us to bring these back,” said Williams.

Over the last several weeks, BTC has increased value to both prepaid and post-paid plans. Prepaid customers now enjoy free incoming calls and text messages and now have a variety of bundles to choose from. The bundles include talk time, text messages and data. Additionally, BTC has introduced $1 data on Sundays. The company also reintroduced Penny Text Fridays as a give back to the fight against breast cancer. During the month of October, BTC provided donations for the Cancer Society and the Sister/Sister Breast Cancer Support Group to assist with preventative measures.

Postpaid customers are not left behind as they also have Penny Text Fridays. Additionally, all calls from BTC mobile to BTC mobile phones are now free.

“One of the biggest concerns we have received from our prepaid customers was the ability to receive calls even with a zero balance. What we have now implemented will ensure that once customers have topped up a minimum of three dollars in a 30 day period, they will be able to receive calls, even if they reach a zero balance. We’ve been asked if this is in response to competition in the marketplace. The answer is no. For years, BTC has sought a variety of ways to add value for customers within existing regulatory approvals and today we’re proud to say that BTC has done it again.”

Currently, BTC is engaging its vendors to implement a new 5G network. The company will again seek to be one of the first in the region to introduce and roll out this new technology.



