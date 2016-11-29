Treasure Bay Casino wrapping up negotiations on rebranding

Seven years after taking over operations from the former Isle of Capri Casino, Treasure Bay Casino in Freeport, Grand Bahama, is wrapping up negotiations to rebrand the casino.

Tourism Minister Obie Wilchcombe confirmed with Guardian Business yesterday that negotiations are currently underway. However, the transition to the new brand still leaves questions about the fate of the employees at the casino.

When Treasure Bay Casino took over operations from Isle of Capri, it had agreed to continue the employment of the existing staff.

Wilchcombe said that he and the hotel corporation “will protect the jobs of the employees”.

“We are trying to ensure that most of the employees would remain on with them.

“The employees might remain with them, but we have to work all the details out. You are ending employment with the former company and then you have negotiations with the company to keep the employees on,” he said.

Treasure Bay Casino took over Isle of Capri after its announcement to exit from the operation of the Our Lucaya Casino by October 31, 2009.

Wilchcombe said the rebranding is being done in an effort to improve the services of the casino.

“We wanted to get a more exciting casino. We wanted to get more shows in there. We wanted it to become more appealing in going after different markets,” Wilchcombe said.



