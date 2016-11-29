Date:
  • Email to friend
  • The Nassau Guardian Facebook Page
  • RSS Feed
  • Pinterest

Banner


sub_save_img

Treasure Bay Casino wrapping up negotiations on rebranding
XIAN SMITH
Guardian Business Reporter
xian@nasguard.com

Published: Nov 29, 2016

  • Share This:

    Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Email to friend Share

  • Rate this article:

Seven years after taking over operations from the former Isle of Capri Casino, Treasure Bay Casino in Freeport, Grand Bahama, is wrapping up negotiations to rebrand the casino.

Tourism Minister Obie Wilchcombe confirmed with Guardian Business yesterday that negotiations are currently underway. However, the transition to the new brand still leaves questions about the fate of the employees at the casino.

When Treasure Bay Casino took over operations from Isle of Capri, it had agreed to continue the employment of the existing staff.

Wilchcombe said that he and the hotel corporation “will protect the jobs of the employees”.

“We are trying to ensure that most of the employees would remain on with them.

“The employees might remain with them, but we have to work all the details out. You are ending employment with the former company and then you have negotiations with the company to keep the employees on,” he said.

Treasure Bay Casino took over Isle of Capri after its announcement to exit from the operation of the Our Lucaya Casino by October 31, 2009.

Wilchcombe said the rebranding is being done in an effort to improve the services of the casino.

“We wanted to get a more exciting casino. We wanted to get more shows in there. We wanted it to become more appealing in going after different markets,” Wilchcombe said.


Add comment

Comments

Name: 
Email: 
Note: Comments are moderated and generally will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive. The Nassau Guardian reserves the right not to publish comments that may be deemed libelous, derogatory or indecent.

Security code
Refresh
 
Banner

  • http://www.ansbacher.bs
  • http://www.walkinclinicbahamas.com
  • http://www.cfal.com
  • http://www.colinageneral.com
  • http://www.Colina.com
.
Banner

Quick Links