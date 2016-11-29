Time for building code to be updated and properly enforced, stresses engineer

A board member of the Bahamas Society of Engineers explained why he thinks certain aspects of the building code should be revisited and properly enforced in light of Hurricane Matthew.

Speaking with Guardian Business, engineer Quintin Knowles said, “Codes are living and breathing documents.”

He asserted the need for building codes to be “updated regularly” and changed in “response to the changing environment”.

“From my perspective, this is a perfect opportunity as a country to conduct a proper post mortem and make the necessary changes, particularly to where people can construct,” said Knowles.

His perspective also extends to developers.

“Developers have been allowed in the past, I think we are getting better now, to put these developments down, and there is no consideration for adequate drainage. There are just areas in Nassau that are still prone to flooding,” he said.

Knowles explained that although The Bahamas’ building codes by extension incorporates many other building codes in the U.S. and Canada, the country still struggles with “enforcement”.

“I would say most of the codes are already on the book. It’s a matter of enforcement. In The Bahamas, we have a lot of laws and regulations. One of the things we struggle with is enforcement,” Knowles said.

He pointed out that enforcing the codes requires “a lot of resources”.

“We are an island nation, and we only have so many inspections out there to ensure that all the codes are met.”

Nevertheless he added, “We do a fairly good job and it’s evident.”

Speaking in the context of Hurricane Matthew, Knowles said, “We did have a lot of damage, but compared to how it may have been if we did not have the robust codes we have now, I think we would have a catastrophe.”

He added that he thinks most of the structures in terms of commercial buildings and homes “fared well”.



