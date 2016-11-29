Smith: 70 percent of Baha Mar’s Bahamian claims settled by end of November

Baha Mar Claims Committee Chairman James Smith said roughly 70 percent of the legitimate Bahamian claims will be settled by the end of November.

In addition, Smith told Guardian Business yesterday that payments to those creditors owed more than $500,000 have begun.

The committee was tasked with ensuring payouts are made to former employees and companies that previously performed work on the $3.5 billion megaresort. The government said it hopes to settle all other claims by December 31, 2016.

Smith said people and companies are still in the process of receiving claims and some have not yet collected checks that were already prepared by the committee.

He pointed out that the 70 percent encompasses approximately 250 legitimate Bahamian companies and service providers.

“By and large the process is going smoothly,” said Smith, adding that the committee is “still working through” the outstanding 30 percent of claims.

He explained that the remainder of claims exists because in some instances, there are mismatches between Baha Mar’s records and the figures submitted by creditors. In addition, some documentation may be incomplete.

Smith added the committee was “hoping” to at least address 90 percent of claims that were owed by the end of November.



