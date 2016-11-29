Source: Contractors back to work at Baha Mar

Contractors are back to work at the Baha Mar development, according to a source close to the issue. The movement back to the stalled site is being done in an “organized and controlled” manner, said the source.

There has been much speculation over whether or not work had begun on the site after Prime Minister Perry Christie announced in August that work would restart in September. Two months on, speculation had been growing on whether contractors had mobilized at the property, which remained stagnant and in receivership for almost two years.

“Many who were engaged before have returned to complete work that was halted,” the source said.

While the visual evidence of Baha Mar’s resuscitation may not be apparent from the exterior, that work will not be noticeable until more contractors are mobilized to complete the exterior aspects of the project, according to the Guardian Business source.

The source lamented that the contractors have not been re-engaged in the manner that the construction sector had hoped, “but movement is taking place”.

Some of the contractors who had been on the project when it was in receivership have received remuneration owed to them in late September. And a second payment to contractors could happen by the end of the month, the source revealed.

Christie suggested back in August that Baha Mar could finally see the end of its construction phase by the 2016/2017 winter season. However, sources suggested that many contractors who were expected to be back on the site have yet to be engaged.

The country’s economic outlook seems to rest partly on the successful sale and opening of this mega resort. And the futures of many local companies that injected thousands of dollars into projects associated with the resort rest on whether the government can smoothly transition Baha Mar out of receivership and into the hands of a capable owner.

"Throughout the negotiations, we have, first and foremost, been mindful of the impact that this stalled project has had on our people. Everyone involved in the discussions has been committed to this," Christie said in August.




