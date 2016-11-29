Aliv boasts ‘thousands’ of subscribers as it eyes GB launch

Aliv is boasting “thousands” of subscribers after a flurry of interest in its first four days as the country’s newest mobile provider, according to Damian Blackburn, CEO of NewCo, which operates the Aliv brand. The company is eyeing its next big launch in the nation’s second capital by the end of this week.

Blackburn would not reveal the exact number of new subscribers to the company’s mobile network, but would only say the trend in subscribers has been “great, as expected”.

While the company’s network speed and call quality has been excellent, according to Blackburn and some new Aliv customers, Blackburn admits that there are still one or two glitches to be sorted out with the network.

“We are continually making adjustments to the network here and Grand Bahama,” he said.

“Once it goes live, you see where you need more capacity and strength.

“We're working hard to make sure the promises we made are delivered on.”

New Providence now has six fully-branded stores and about 10 individual dealers of Aliv products and services. Blackburn revealed that smart “top-up” stations will soon be available in supermarkets and other locations, that will allow customers to input their own information, instead of cashiers having to “write phone

numbers in a book”.

Aliv held a free concert in New Providence on Saturday, which was attended by thousands of Bahamians. Grand Bahama is expected to have a similarly grandiose launch at Taino Beach.

The company’s next main focus will be getting its network and retail stores up and running in Abaco and Eleuthera by mid-December.

The company has already employed more than 100 individuals since opening its doors and expects to hire more and possibly create more indirect employment, as new products and services come on stream.

Blackburn said Aliv will continue to offer the public deals on their handsets “every day, not just one day”.

“Thank you to the people of The Bahamas and New Providence for giving us great feedback,” he said.



