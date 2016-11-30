Attorneys published in International Franchising 2016

Higgs & Johnson has announced the publication of the first edition of “International Franchising 2016: Legal and Business Considerations”, a comprehensive reference guide for lawyers, business people and academics to use in navigating the legal and business issues impacting franchise arrangements throughout the world. This new volume covers Africa, the Americas, Asia and the Middle East.

Tara A. Archer-Glasgow and Audley D. Hanna, Jr. from Higgs & Johnson co-authored the Bahamas chapter in this 590-page publication and worked with Nixon Peabody franchise partner Kendal Tyre, based in Washington, D.C., who developed and edited the book. The publication was a collaboration of more than 70 other lawyers around the globe.

International Franchising 2016, published by LexNoir Foundation, highlights issues encountered when drafting international franchise agreements, and covers local law governing franchise arrangements in 41 jurisdictions. In those chapters devoted to a specific country, a legal expert in the designated jurisdiction addresses the basic issues that a franchise lawyer must know to competently advise a client in expanding its franchise system to that particular country. Many of the guidelines provided by local, foreign counsel are more broadly applicable to other types of cross-border agreements and transactions.

Distinctive among top Caribbean law firms, Higgs & Johnson is a full-service commercial practice that gives personal and reliable service to its clients built on exceptional experience, insight and excellence. Archer, chair of the Intellectual Property (IP) practice group, has over 18 years of legal experience and she along with Hanna practice in the areas of commercial and civil litigation, law of insolvency, banking law, employment law and IP law. Both attorneys regularly advise franchisors and franchisees.



