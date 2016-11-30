Stellar Energy CEO laments impact of high energy costs on businesses

High energy bills are taking a toll on the cost of doing business in The Bahamas, according to CEO of Stellar Energy J.P. Michielsen.

When fixed costs for businesses are higher, they have less money to spend on other areas of business, such as training, wages and improving infrastructure, Michielsen noted.

In an interview with Guardian Business yesterday, he explained that the number of power outages that businesses experience has an adverse effect on daily operations.

“Do you know how much money it is costing businesses every year?” he asked.

In order to reduce this problem, Michielsen outlined a three-pronged approach.

He called on the Bahamas Power and Light (BPL) Company Ltd. to look at upgrading the Clifton Pier and Blue Hills power stations, updating the grid systems with smart grid technology and diversifying the generation of power.

To help further reduce the cost of electricity, investing in renewables such as solar energy farms is also an option.

When asked about the possibility of having a solar farm in New Providence, Michielsen said it is possible through public–private partnerships (PPPs), but added that he does not think it is a priority for the government.

Michielsen said if 18 megawatts of solar power was distributed through the power grid, then consumers could expect to see an estimated 10 percent decrease in their electricity bills.

He explained that a reduction in the fuel surcharge – an extra cost charged by a third party to cover the fluctuating cost of fuel – would also help to reduce the overall cost of electricity.

“It’s the fuel surcharge that makes our overall price per kilowatt so expensive. Just imagine if you can reduce that particular number by 40 or 50 percent, simply because you have other providers from solar, waste energy or wind,” he said.

The Bahamas’ dependence on fossil fuels is “beyond” Michielsen’s understanding.

He asked, “why do we continuously put all our eggs in that same fossil fuel basket” in an attempt to highlight the opportunities that the country has in regards to renewable energy.

“We have spoken about this energy reform for years now, but what have we actually done?” he asked.



