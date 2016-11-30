URCA to receive BPL report on electricity bills next week

Bahamas Power and Light (BPL) owes the public answers regarding high electricity bills post Hurricane Matthew, and that report is due to the Utilities Regulation and Competition Authority (URCA) imminently, according to the regulator’s acting CEO Stephen Bereaux.

Guardian Business understands that the report, compiled by BPL, should be available to URCA for review sometime next week; Bahamians will soon understand why their electricity bills may have seemed uncommonly high for the month of October.

Bereaux said URCA had been made aware of concerns by citizens of inflated bills through the media and through some complaints made directly to the regulator.

Complaints had been brought to URCA regarding irregularly high bills for October, when Hurricane Matthew had knocked out power for many residents of New Providence for weeks on end. Residents also levied concerns regarding meter readings, claiming they thought the power company might not have read the meters before calculating the cost of their consumption based on actual usage, as opposed to just an estimate of their usage.

Guardian Business understands from sources close to BPL that on average the company does not read the meter of every household, but often will estimate a household’s rate of consumption based on the household’s history of consumption. BPL was contacted by Guardian Business to clarify this assertion, but had not responded to the claim up to press time yesterday.

Bereaux hesitated to say what kind of action could be taken against a utility company if URCA declares that the company was culpable of overcharging its customers.

One customer told Guardian Business that they received an $800 electricity bill for the month of October. The customer, who lives in an efficiency apartment and works 12-hour shifts, asserted that her bill has never been so high and could never be so high based on her consumption.

Bereaux said URCA will look at BPL’s full report when it is received and make a determination on if and what measures should be taken.



