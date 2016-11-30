BPL explains high November electricity bills

Bahamas Power and Light (BPL) released a statement late yesterday afternoon explaining that customers may have experienced higher-than-normal bills for November because October’s billing period was comprised of estimates based on historical data. The amounts, according to the company, were not errors in billing as assumed by many customers.

According to BPL, October’s statements, which would have represented September’s meter readings, were estimated based on “historical usage data specific to each customer’s account”.

“BPL estimated the October bill because all labor resources were working hard to restore electric service to customers post Hurricane Matthew,” the statement said.

Many BPL customers sought to clarify the inflated bills with BPL, even going so far as to lodge complaints with the Utilities Regulation and Competition Authority (URCA), the utility watchdog put in place to ensure that companies like BPL do not take advantage of customers.

BPL explained in its release that November’s bills were calculated from the “actual meter reading of the account”.

“When customers add the units of electricity (kilowatt hours) consumed in billing periods for October and November, it reflects the actual amount of kilowatt hours used between the previous meter reading date and the most recent meter reading date,” the company’s

statement said.

BPL attached the statement to a graphic of an actual customer’s bills for usage in August, September and October in order to attempt to clarify how accounts were billed during this period.

What is clear is that due to BPL’s operations post Hurricane Matthew, meters were unable to be read, and thus it was necessary for the company, according to its statement, to estimate September’s usage, reflected in October’s bill.

The company’s Corporate Communications Manager Arnette Ingraham explained that some customers’ estimates for October were high while some were low, but many of the customers who complained would have received bills in November that made up for that shortfall estimate for September.

Many BPL customers thought the company might have made a general increase to its overall pricing, but BPL issued an assurance in its statement explaining that this was not the case.

“Firstly, BPL advises that there is no rate increase, and that electricity bills have decreased by as much as 50 percent in some instances, compared to May 2012,” the statement read.

“This is primarily due to fleet improvements, energy efficiency measures, lower fuel prices and other managerial initiatives.”



