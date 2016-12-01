Davis: New generation capacity for BPL being negotiated

Government is awaiting the outcome of negotiations by the Ministry of Finance over the purchase of

new generation capacity for Bahamas Power and Light (BPL), Deputy Prime Minister Philip Brave Davis said yesterday.

Speaking to members of the press following the official opening of a daycare center at the Downtown Straw Market, Davis lamented that the spate of power outages yesterday in the capital are due to the unreliable nature of the power company’s old internal combustion engines.

While successive governments have complained that BPL’s generation capacity is at the mercy of its aging engines, and though Davis blamed the engines as the source of the island’s power woes, BPL released a statement pointing at underground power cables as the reason for at least three instances of outages throughout the island yesterday and Tuesday night.

“We are hoping to be able to move very quickly to replace these aged engines and we’re in the process of raising capital to do that,” said Davis. “If one could look at the time period which the power is off, those time periods have been improving.”

He added that PowerSecure, the management company for BPL, has been “meeting its mandate” as outlined between it and the government, though many Bahamians have begun to question the need for the new management agency they say is delivering the same old service.

However, Davis came to the company’s defense, saying “reliability has been improved”.

A comment left on BPL’s Facebook site by a customer suggested there was still much to be desired in terms of reliability: “If BPL cannot provide proper voltages when they do restore power, we are better off with the power off than with low or high voltages that are going to destroy electronics and appliances.”

Davis could not give any kind of timeline on the government’s acquisition of funds for new engines for BPL, but evidently missing from conversations regarding improvement of the country’s power generation capacity and concern over this country’s carbon footprint, is definitive talk of renewable energy options.

However, while BPL remains a state-owned entity, as pointed out by Davis yesterday, the government will have to ensure that its generating capacity is up to standard for Nassau’s sprawling communities in the near term, through capital investments in the company’s existing generation capacity.

“We will fulfill the other end of the bargain, that is reliable generation (through new engines),” said Davis. “That is in the hands of the Ministry of Finance, and we await the outcome of their negotiations.”



