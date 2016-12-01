Baha Mar buyer seeking to open 700 rooms by March 2017

Chow Tai Fook Enterprises (CTFE), the prospective purchaser of Baha Mar, is pushing forward a schedule to open 700 hotel rooms at the beleaguered resort by March 2017, a well-placed source revealed yesterday to Guardian Business.

According to the source, a presentation was recently made by representatives of CTFE to local lessees of retail space at the resort, where the company put forward a schedule of opening nearly 30 percent of the resort’s rooms, months ahead of the next general election.

When asked about this meeting, Deputy Prime Minister Brave Davis said he would not comment, but said simply: “I don’t wish to talk about that, but all I can say is that I am pleased with the progress being made in that matter.”

Minister of Tourism Obie Wilchcombe revealed on Monday that the government had only just received Chow Tai Fook’s proposal to purchase the resort, along with a list of proposed operators that the Hong Kong-based conglomerate was eyeing to run the casino. Minister Wilchcombe said the Gaming Board had only just started its due diligence last week on CTFE, which is owned by the Cheng family. This due diligence phase is projected to last at least three weeks.

Democratic National Alliance (DNA) Leader Branville McCartney told Guardian Business yesterday that his party is concerned that the sale appears to be a foregone conclusion.

“The proposal was just sent to the minister, how could they be engaging in talks with anyone when the minister himself said the due diligence on any of the players has yet to be done? Again, this exposes the secrecy of this whole deal where the government continues to be untruthful to the Bahamian people,” McCartney said.

“We remind this government that they have a duty to the Bahamian people to be open and transparent with them. Baha Mar includes Crown land that belongs to the Bahamian people. They deserve to know who the Chengs are.”

McCartney said the government has clearly demonstrated that they have been “bought hook, line and sinker” by the Chinese.

“This government wants to rush these things through before the general election, but the devil is a liar,” said McCartney.

Earlier this month, a report was made to the United States Congress by the U.S.-China Economic and Security Review Commission. Among its many conclusions, the report said that through “state-owned enterprises” (SOEs), such as the Export-Import Bank of China, “Beijing is able to direct both private and public firms to promote state goals”.

The report to Congress continued, “In China’s state capitalist system, government ownership is not the sole measure of Beijing’s economic influence. Beijing has fostered a unique ecosystem whereby the government is at the center of the economy, with state control extended through an array of measures, including financial support, political connections and extralegal control to SOEs and private enterprises alike. As such, all Chinese companies’ economic activity — not just the activity of state-owned firms — is conducted in support of the state’s goals and policies. This is particularly true for Chinese firms operating in strategic sectors.”

The report also highlighted that Chinese companies are increasingly acquiring foreign companies like Baha Mar, in strategic sectors, like this country’s tourism industry, to earn government subsidies and other concessions.

“We remind this government that it has yet to reveal to the Bahamian people what concessions they have granted or offered to the Chinese to remobilize construction at that resort,” McCartney said. “What has this administration given away to the Chinese to mobilize that project right before the next general election?”



