Maria Wells-Rolle joins Coldwell Banker Lightbourn sales team in Abaco

Maria Wells-Rolle has joined the Coldwell Banker Lightbourn sales team in Abaco.

Based in Guana Cay, Wells-Rolle has a strong background in the real estate field, having worked in housing management with a pool of over 100 homes.

“Maria comes to us with an established background in real estate sales and rentals. She has previously had to deal with some very high requirement real estate scenarios and has done so with great success and efficiency,” said Mike Lightbourn, president of Coldwell Banker Lightbourn Realty.

Wells-Rolle also spent 14 years in commercial banking in The Bahamas, developing a keen understanding and advanced knowledge in property investments.

Born and raised in New Providence, Wells-Rolle is focused on providing exemplary customer service.

Coldwell Banker Lightbourn Realty is headquartered in Nassau with offices in Marsh Harbour, Abaco, Exuma and Spanish Wells, and agents and brokers stationed throughout the islands.



