Carnival on the cards with or without govt support, says Tirelli

Carnival, in particular the Road Fever Parade, will go ahead as planned, even if government does not invest in Carnival 2017, President of the Bahamas Carnival Band Owners Association (BCBOA) Dario Tirelli told Guardian Business yesterday.

Tirelli was responding to claims by Labour Minister Shane Gibson that the government is being forced to take a second look at holding Bahamas Junkanoo Carnival 2017 because of capital expense obligations brought about by Hurricane Matthew.

However, Guardian Business understands that the government is strongly considering holding the festival, though at a significantly reduced budget.

This is good news for the band owners and owners of small businesses who have bet on Bahamas Junkanoo Carnival as a viable business opportunity. But, come what may, band owners say they will hold their much-sought-after Road Fever Parade.

“We are continuing carnival and we have asked them to privatize it,” said Tirelli.

“We'll have our own road march, so we will be continuing with Carnival. Most of the money is spent on Arawak Cay and the music festival in any event.”

One major concern of the carnival bands is the three days of concerts, which have become a staple of the Bahamas Junkanoo Carnival brand for the past two years.

Tirelli said if the BCBOA has to recreate the entire weekend, it will come together with concert promoters to bring musical acts to Carnival weekend.

“We will work closely with private promoters to make sure we give the people the best show,” he said. “But, Carnival is the road march.”

The Blue Monkey Company, which has organized a carnival cruise for the weekend of Carnival, is depending on the staging of the festival for the success of its business.

Part of the mandate of the Bahamas National Festival Commission is to spawn small businesses like Blue Monkey out of the carnival product. If the festival does not take place, small enterprises like Blue Monkey stand to lose business and reputation.

However, hope remains with the Carnival band owners, who have vowed to push forward without government if the need arises.

“We have 21 businesses, and we will continue with our plans to put costumes on the parade,” said Tirelli. “Bands are appearing with costumes now and we will have a joint launch with all the bands in January.”



