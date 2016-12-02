Source: March 2017 timeline for Baha Mar rooms doable for contractors

The March 2017 timeline proposed by Chow Tai Fook Enterprises (CTFE) for the opening of rooms at the Baha Mar development is a plausible endeavor for construction crews, according to sources close to contractors at the restarted construction site.

Guardian Business revealed yesterday that the prospective purchaser of Baha Mar is pushing forward a schedule to open 700 hotel rooms at the beleaguered resort by March of next year. This room schedule would represent a soft opening of the resort, as Guardian Business understands, CTFE plans to take a phased approach to opening the mega-resort, which has stood dormant for almost two years.

Previous developer Sarkis Izmirlian pushed forward aggressively to open the entire resort all at once, but was forced to file for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection.

Guardian Business sources at the resort said the rooms will be not be a construction challenge for the crews that have come back in to finish the job, but suggested other common areas of the resort could push construction deadlines past March.

“The room is pretty much a box with a bathroom,” the source said. “The developers have had enough time to understand what they can achieve and have had enough time to know what they can get done on schedule.”

There has been some concern over CTFE as the prospective buyer for the Baha Mar property. Concerns raised by Democratic National Alliance Leader Branville McCartney have been aired in the media recently, and include his worry that the government has simply rushed to find a buyer that has not been properly vetted.



