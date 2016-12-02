Union boss laments firings at Grand Bahama Shipyard

More than 20 people have been let go from the Grand Bahama Shipyard between July and November of this year, according to President of the Grand Bahama Port Authority Workers Union Mervin Wright.

Wright claimed yesterday that personnel have been fired in many instances without reason or explanation.

Calls were made to Grand Bahama Shipyard CEO Steve Jervis and Minister of Labour Shane Gibson for comment, but those calls were not returned up to press time yesterday.

Wright said in his 12 years as president of the union, he has had no cause to contact the Labour Board for matters such as this, as the shipyard’s executive team has always had relatively amicable relations with the union. He said that after making a call to Gibson on the matter, the labor department promised to send someone to Grand Bahama to investigate the matter.

“The minister said he'd have some people come in,” said Wright. “Right now everything is on the table. I cannot take anything off the table.”

Wright explained that he and his executive team have been trying to temper the angst of Bahamian workers at the shipyard, but have had a hard time explaining what is happening at the shipyard’s executive level.

He added that he has never seen firing of this magnitude at the shipyard during his union career.

Almost 200 Bahamians are employed by the shipyard, owned by Carnival Cruise Lines and Royal Caribbean Cruise Lines.

Vice President of the union, Dave Barr, said his union is not one to encourage slackness and tardiness and constantly keeps shipyard employees in line with company policies and best practices.

“We have met with the CEO with the intention of working this thing out,” said Barr.



